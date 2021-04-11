From Dr Romantic Kim S1 to Hospital Playlist: Best of Yoo Yeon Seok's performances

Happy Yoo Yeon Seok Day! We rank 4 of our favourite Yoo Yeon Seok performances.

Happy Birthday, Yoo Yeon Seok. Yoo Yeon Seok also known by his birth name Ahn Yeon Seok was born in Jinju South Gyeongsang Province. Did you know that South Korea's acclaimed film-maker Park Chan Wook cast him as actor Yoo Ji Tae's younger counterpart in the 2003 classic film Oldboy, due to his uncanny resemblance to the senior actor? Fascinating right? The talented and handsome actor graduated from Sejong University with a degree in Film Arts, after a brief hiatus from acting.

In 2008, he returned to acting with the medical drama, General Hospital 2. Thereafter, he played smaller parts in various TV dramas and eventually moved to films, where he gained mainstream recognition amongst Korean audiences. He played the rich and spoilt antagonist in melodrama films, Architecture 101 and A Werewolf Boy and subsequent projects like Gu Family Book. A talented and versatile actor, we rank our top 4 favourite performances by Yoo Yeon Seok on Television.

1. Mr Sunshine

Undoubtedly, the number one spot goes to Mr Sunshine. Fans like me who first watched him in rom-com dramas like Dr Romantic Kim 1 and Hospital Playlist, were pleasantly shocked to see the stunning transformation of Yoo Yeon Seok. Yeon Seok played Gu Dong Mae, a fearless samurai who kills unflinchingly but harbours a soft heart for Go Ae Shin, played by Kim Tae Ri. The series, penned by Kim Eun Suk is a piece of art and Yoo Yeon Seok delivers a career-best performance.

2. Dr Romantic Kim S1

Yoo Yeon Seok played Kang Dong Goo a talented, but hot-headed doctor, who needs to control his temper and tantrums to become a doctor under Doctor Kim's guidance. After a failed surgery on a VIP, he is transferred to Doldan Hospital where he re-learns the true essence of being a doctor. Yoo Yeon Seok's portrayal of Kang Dong Goo is amazing. A must-watch drama.

3. Hospital Playlist

Nobody does slice of life dramas better than Koreans. Hospital Playlist is such a feel-good drama, like our favourite music playlist. Yoo Yeon Seok plays a doctor again, but a more mature and serious Dr Ahn Jeong Won, an assistant professor of pediatric surgery who wants to become a priest and embrace the path of religion. Unlike Kang Dong Goo, Dr Ahn Jeong Won is mild and gentle and oh so adorable with kids. Watch out for Yoo Yeon Seok's lovely performance and also his singing.

4. Reply 1994

The second lead syndrome in a k-drama is real and Yoo Yeon Seok's Chillbong in Reply 1994 will make you feel just that. Yoo Yeon Seok plays Chillbong, meaning Seven shut outs. He is the number one pitcher of Yonsei University's baseball team. Chillbong harbours a one-sided crush on Sung Na Jung, played by Go Ara. This drama gave him recognition on mainstream television. A must-watch for Yoo Yeon Seok.

Once Again, Happy Birthday Yoo Yeon Seok!

