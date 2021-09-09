'Dr Romantic' to return for a 3rd season with Han Suk Kyu & Ahn Hyo Seop? SBS comments

K-drama fans, we have some good news for you! 'Dr. Romantic' may be returning with a new season! Yes, you read it right. On September 9, industry representatives reported that the SBS medical drama will begin production for 'Dr. Romantic 3' next year and premiere sometime in winter of 2022. The report stated that Han Suk Kyu and Ahn Hyo Seop will be returning for the new season along with the director Yoo In Shik, who also led the first two seasons.

In response to the report, SBS clarified although they have started discussions regarding the production of a third season, nothing has been decided as of yet. 'Dr. Romantic 2' is the sequel of 'Dr. Romantic 1' which aired in 2016 featuring Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin in lead roles. The series was a commercial hit and recorded over 20 percent ratings throughout its run. It received positive reviews for its plot and Han Suk Kyu's performance.

The second season featured Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung in lead roles with Han Suk Kyu reprising his role as Dr Kim Sabu. The series was well-received for its amazing storyline and brilliant performances. The series returning with a potential new season next winter solidifies the idea that the makers are planning to make 'Dr Romantic' in a TV franchise. Say tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

