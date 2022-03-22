‘Dr. Romantic’ star Han Suk Kyu and Kim Seo Hyung to lead Watcha’s new slice of life drama

Watcha announced on March 22, "Han Suk Kyu has confirmed his appearance in the new original drama 'It Might Be A Little Spicy Today' ". The work is a slice of life drama about a husband's kitchen diary who sets a table for his wife, who was diagnosed with colon cancer and is based on the book of the same name by writer Kang Chang Rae.

The original story gave a touching impression to many readers by sadly and beautifully depicting Kang Chang Rae’s memo written while setting up a table for his wife who is battling cancer. Han Suk Kyu takes on the role of Chang Wook, a translator and humanities instructor in his late 40s. He is a husband who cooks for his wife in order to give her strength as she battles with cancer at its side effects.

Han Suk Kyu’s notable works include ‘Green Fish’ (1997), ‘No. 3’ (1997), ‘Christmas in August’ (1998), ‘Shiri’ (1999), ‘The Scarlet Letter’ (2004), and ‘The President's Last Bang’ (2005). He won the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 2011 SBS Drama Awards, for his lead role as King Sejong in the historical drama ‘Deep Rooted Tree’ (2011). He won the Grand Prize (Daesang) Award again in 2016, for his performance as Master Kim in the hit medical drama ‘Dr. Romantic’ (2016). In 2019, he played the role of a police officer in the drama ‘WATCHER’. And, he reprised his role in ‘Dr. Romantic 2’ (2020).

Kim Seo Hyung will be playing the role of the cancer-ridden wife of Chang Wook who mends their relationship together as he cooks for her.

Watcha has emerged as a native OTT powerhouse by proving its confidence in original content with the syndrome-level box office success of the representative content 'It's Good' series, the entertainment show 'Double Trouble', and the recent BL (Boys Love) drama 'Semantic Error'.

