‘Dr. Romantic’ star Jin Kyung joins Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh in ‘Strange Lawyer’

Veteran actress Jin Kyung will appear in Netflix's new drama 'Strange Lawyer' which is about a 27-year-old lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome. Due to her high IQ, impressive memory, and creative thought process, the brilliant Woo Young Woo graduated at the top of her class from the prestigious Seoul National University.

Producer Yoo In Sik, who directed 'Giant', 'Vagabond', and 'Dr. Romantic', and writer Moon Ji Won , who wrote the screenplay for the movie 'Witness', collaborated for this work. In addition to Park Eun Bin, news of appearances by Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, and Joo Hyun Young have been reported.

Jin Kyung is a well-known and well-established actress and has been active in various works. From last year's drama 'Dr. Romantic 2' to 'Homemade Love Story', 'Luca: The Beginning', the movie 'Hard Hit', and the currently airing drama 'Melancholia'.

Kang Tae Oh plays Lee Jun Ho, an employee of a law firm ‘Baekryeong’. Although Lee Jun Ho possessed 'warm charm', he was not conscious of his popularity or took advantage of it, and he had a personality that puts others first. Unswayed by any temptation, Lee Jun Ho sets out to solve the case by helping Woo Young Woo, a strange lawyer who works a lot. In addition, Lee Jun Ho and Woo Young Woo will add fun to the viewers with their chemistry.

'Strange Lawyer', which is expected to build a stronger lineup with Jinkyung's joining, is scheduled to be released to viewers around the world through Netflix in the first half of 2022.

