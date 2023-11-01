Dr. Romantic star Kim Min Jae completes basic training after enlistment; To continue service in military band

South Korea's top star Kim Min Jae, known for his performances in hit K-dramas including Bloodhounds and Doctor Romantic, has finished his initial military training with exceptional distinction. On September 6, the actor shared on his fan cafe website that he would soon begin his military training. As per the recent reports, he is officially joining an army band to serve the country as an active soldier.

Kim Min Jae honored as an exemplary trainee for outstanding conduct

YAMYAM Entertainment, the agency backing the Do You Like Brahms? star on November 1 shared a few photos of Kim Min Jae from the training camp. Kim Min Jae successfully finished his five-week basic military training with outstanding conduct, according to the agency's announcement.

He attended the October 31 graduation ceremony after enlisting in the training camp in September. He was honored as an exemplary trainee during the graduation ceremony owing to his outstanding conduct during the course of the training. On the occasion, the actor's unwavering dedication to his national duty was brought to light along with his hard work and loyalty towards his commitments.

On September 6, Kim Min Jae took to his fan cafe to discuss his plans for military service. He said, "It saddens me to think that I won't be able to see all of you after my enlistment," as he candidly disclosed that he would be joining the Army Band. “I'm grateful and excited to be joining the army band. I'm looking forward to learning and experiencing new things while serving my country”. He bid his fans farewell for the time being, telling them he will return stronger and better. His agency then made a statement announcing that he would begin services on September 18.

About Kim Min Jae

For the fans of K-dramas Kim Min Jae is a household name. The actor has starred in some of the well-known shows such as Dr. Romantic, Hit the Top, Do You Like Brahms?, Tempted, Dali & Cocky Prince. His recent appearances include Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist, and Dr. Romantic 3. On August 5, 2023, in Seoul, Kim Min Jae hosted his first fan meeting and named it Telepathy: words I Wanted To Say, Days I Want To See You. He also hosted his first fan meeting in Seoul on August 5. The event was titled Telepathy: words I Wanted To Say, Days I Want To See You where he showcased different performances and interacted with fans.

