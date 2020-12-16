Drama Actors of 2020: Fans pick Itaewon Class' Park Seo Joon and Record of Youth's Park Bo Gum as the best

Pinkvilla asked K-drama fans to pick K-drama actors who stood out in 2020 and we have the verdict! Park Seo Joon and Park Bo Gum have been named best of the lot this year.

We are preparing for the curtain fall of 2020. While it was a difficult year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, several K-dramas came to our rescue! With every K-drama, the actors of the show became the talk of the town courtesy the characters they portrayed and the performances they delivered. From Lee Min Ho, Kim Soo Hyun to Kim Seon Ho and Hyun Bin, there were a number of Oppas who held everyone's attention. However, when Pinkvilla reached out to fans on Twitter asking which actor stood out for them, they picked Park Seo Joon and Park Bo Gum.

Park Seo Joon was picked among choices of Hyun Bin, Lee Min Ho and Kim Soo Hyun. Over 27,000 voters cast their vote and Park Seo Joon took the cake with 30.3 per cent votes. It's Okay To Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun was extremely close, with 30.2 per cent votes in his favour. The King: Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho fetched 24.3 per cent votes whereas Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin had 15.2 per cent voters on his side.

Park Seo Joon was nominated for his mellow but powerful performance in the tvN revenge drama. The actor, who was seen playing the arrogant but a warm-hearted Vice President of a company in What's Wrong With Secretary Kim before Itaewon Class, broke away from the image to let his silence and rage do the talking in the 2020 K-drama.

Calling all K-drama lovers!

With the year nearing its end, Pinkvilla wants to know from you, who is the best K-drama actor of 2020? Vote and let us know! (Part 1 of the thread)#HyunBin #ParkSeoJoon #LeeMinHo #KimSooHyun — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) December 3, 2020

The second half of the poll featured Kim Seon Ho, Jo Jung Suk, Lee Dong Wook and Park Bo Gum. The poll witnessed over 27,000 voters participate. The Record of Youth star surpassed his fellow actors on the poll with 41.2 per cent votes in his favour. Start-Up breakout star Kim Seon Ho ranked second with 37.7 per cent votes in his favour. Tale of the Nine-Tailed star Lee Dong Wook garnered 16.5 per cent votes while Hospital Playlist's Jo Jung Suk settled with 4.7 per cent votes.

Park Bo Gum deliver a refreshing take on a young character fighting to fulfil his dreams while tackling the problems of his personal life. The series played out when the actor began his compulsory military training. Park Bo Gum moved audiences with his relatable portrayal of the youth.

Calling all K-drama lovers!

With the year nearing an end, Pinkvilla wants to know from you, who is the best K-drama actor of 2020? Vote and let us know! (Part 2 of the thread)#KimSeonHo #ParkBoGum #JoJungSuk #LeeDongWook — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) December 3, 2020

Do you agree with the poll results? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

