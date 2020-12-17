Drama Actresses of 2020: Fans pick The King: Eternal Monarch's Kim Go Eun & Start Up's Suzy as their favourite

Pinkvilla reached out to K-drama lovers on Twitter to find out their favourite drama actress of 2020. Voters have picked Kim Go Eun and Suzy.

It has been a good year for K-drama lovers. While fans watched a potpourri of themes play out, viewers also witness some powerful female characters play out. From Seo Ye Ji in It's Okay To Not Okay to Kim Da Mi in Itaewon Class, it was a treat to watch the ladies take the lead this year. With the year coming to an end, Pinkvilla reached out to fans on Twitter and asked them who was their favourite actress of the year.

Options were divided into two halves. The first featured actresses Kim Go Eun, Seo Ye Ji, Kim Da Mi and Kim Hee Ae. The King: Eternal Monarch star topped this half. Over 11,000 voters were cast and Kim Go Eun received 46.2 per cent of the votes. It's Okay To star Seo Ye Ji came close with 43.8 per cent votes. Kim Go Eun was popular this summer owing to her act as the detective in The King: Eternal Monarch. The actress made her way back to the small screen three years after Goblin ended and starred opposite Lee Min Ho. The duo's chemistry had fans talking.

The second half of the poll featured Son Ye Jin, Suzy, Park So Dam and Jeon Mi Do. With over 8,800 votes, Start-Up star Suzy was picked. The actress received 43.8 per cent of the votes while Crash Landing On You star Son Ye Jin gave her tough competition but settled for 40.3 per cent votes. Suzy was the talk of the town throughout and after Start-Up aired its episodes. The singer-actress moved audiences as she was in the heart of the love triangle featuring Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho. Her on-screen bond with both the stars left fans gushing!

