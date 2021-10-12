Drama Update: Ha Suk Jin, Go Won Hee and Lim Hyun Joo set to star in ‘Jobless Three Meals’

Studio N gathered the main cast of the upcoming drama ‘Jobless Three Meals’, namely Ha Suk Jin, Go Won Hee and Lim Hyun Joo for the first table read and we cannot wait to see them on screen eating delicious food! 'Three Meals a Day' is the story of Jae Ho, an unemployed man who doesn’t skip meals even after a breakup. It is based on the popular Naver Webtoon of the same name.

Ha Suk Jin takes on the role of 'Kim Jae Ho', an involuntarily unemployed man who is preparing for a job for the second year after 5 years of public examination.From a young age, following his mother's advice to eat three meals a day, it became a habit to fill it up no matter what. Although he was not particularly good at anything, he had a healthy body and mentality but with the longer preparation period, came the greater economic poverty, stress, and feelings of inferiority. He broke up with his girlfriend, who got a stable job first, creating conflicts between them.

Go Won Hee plays the role of 'Yeo Eun ho', a hot-tempered working woman who claims that eating takes away stress.It has now been three months since she resigned from the job after going through a crisis that almost killed her from overworking at an advertising company. After that, she vowed to 'live a life that treats her as a VIP'.

Lim Hyun Joo takes on the role of Seo Soo Jung , an employee of a large telecommunication company. She succeeded in finding the job she had longed for, but she is still struggling with the rush of work and hectic corporate life.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.