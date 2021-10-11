Drama Update: Wi Ha Joon’s ‘Bad and Crazy’, Lee Sung Kyung’s ‘Shooting Stars’ and more show exciting progress

On October 10, IQIYI unveiled some exciting updates on the awaited dramas ‘Shooting Stars’ featuring Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae; ‘Bad and Crazy’ featuring Wi Ha Joon and Lee Dong Wook and ‘Crazy Love’ featuring Kim Jae Woon and Krystal Jung. “Bad and Crazy” is a superhero drama about a protagonist who has lived their whole life as a materialistic police detective, but changes into a champion for justice and fights against police corruption when a hidden persona called “K” awakens inside them.

‘Shooting Stars’ talks about the people who work behind-the-scenes of the entertainment industry, such as PR teams, managers, and reporters, and clean up the messes created by the stars. It tells of Oh Han Byul, the head of the PR team at an entertainment agency, and the flawless top star Gong Tae Sung, who is also her natural enemy. They bicker all the time, but soon also develop feelings for each other. Kim Jae Wook confirmed as the male lead for ‘Crazy Love’, an upcoming romance drama written by Kim Bo Gyeom. This will be his first drama after the success of the 2019 hit drama ‘Her Private Life’. Kim Jae-wook will play Noh Go-jin, Korea's best math instructor and the industry's No. 1 representative of ‘GO Study’. He is a legend in modern times as he reached the top without having any extensive academic background, he just fought tooth and nail to reach his destination.

Jung Soo Jung has been cast as Kim Jae Wook’s secretary Lee Ji-young who is extremely quiet and introverted. She is treated as a person to be looked over and has no dominant presence in the company. 'Crazy Love' is a sweet and bloody crazy romance between a man who feigns amnesia to remove the murder charges put on him and his secretary with zero presence who plays his fiancée to help him with his plan. But what they do not know is that there is someone else involved as well. The unique and crazy showdown between two men and a woman, who believe their lives and careers have ended, will unknowingly take them to their sweet destination.

