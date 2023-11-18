Dream Academy unveils 6-member final debut lineup; reveals KATSEYE as name of upcoming girl group

The Debut: Dream Academy has unveiled the ultimate lineup for HYBE and Geffen Records' collaborative new girl group. In a unique partnership, HYBE, and the U.S. label Geffen Records joined forces to introduce a new global girl group. The survival show featured 20 contestants competing for coveted spots in the group's final lineup.

Dream Academy’s final lineup

On November 18 KST, the live finale of The Debut: Dream Academy aired, announcing the six contestants who would be making their debut in HYBE and Geffen's highly anticipated new girl group. The show disclosed that the name of the newly formed girl group would be KATSEYE.

The six members set to debut together in KATSEYE are as follows:

Sophia Lara Yoonchae Megan Manon Daniela

One of the members securing a spot in the final lineup is Lara, a 17-year-old Indian-American hailing from L.A. She proudly identifies as Tamilian, adding a diverse and culturally rich aspect to the group. Fans are thrilled to witness South Indian representation in this highly anticipated survival program and the final upcoming girl group. Lara exudes an outgoing personality that aligns well with the girl crush image teased through various promotional materials and concept photos.

More about HYBE and Geffen Records’ The Debut: Dream Academy

The Debut: Dream Academy stands as a global girl group audition program hosted by HYBE. During the event, HYBE’s founder Bang Si Hyuk expressed his aspiration to nurture talents from diverse nations in alignment with the K-pop genre. His goal was to create a global K-pop group with these aspiring idols. Bang Si Hyuk highlighted that Geffen Records holds the essential global capabilities required for such a project, emphasizing the collaborative effort between HYBE and Geffen Records in shaping the future of the entertainment industry.

The 20 trainees successfully advanced to the finals of the audition, surpassing a staggering 120,000 applicants worldwide. This diverse group of trainees, spanning ages 14 to 21, represents a total of 12 countries, including South Korea, the United States, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia, Belarus, Australia, Thailand, and the Philippines. With the final six members now chosen, fans are eagerly anticipating the exciting projects that KATSEYE will contribute to in the near future.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN dominates global iTunes charts with ORANGE BLOOD