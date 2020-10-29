Dream actor Park Seo Joon recalls one of the FIRST gifts he bought for his mother courtesy his acting gig

In a recent interview with Elle Korea, Dream actor Park Seo Joon revealed one of the first few gifts following his first felt secure in his acting job.

Park Seo Joon has been MIA lately and we believe he's busy with his upcoming film Dream. The actor has been laying low on Instagram as well lately. However, he did appear to share the covers and insider leaves of the Elle Korea magazine, for which he stood in front of the cameras recently. The actor not only dressed up for the shoot but he also sat down for an interview. The Itaewon Class actor spoke about a number of aspects.

However, it was his vivid memory of his first gift to his mother after landing his acting gig that won us over. The actor, who is also the Chanel Beauty ambassador, revealed that in his early acting days, he bought a Chanel handbag for his mother. Via Koreaboo, the actor said, "When I first felt secure in my job as an actor, I took my mom to the store and bought her a handbag. I remember this memory vividly because my mother, who usually isn’t into designer brand things was so excited about her gift."

Isn't that the sweetest! Meanwhile, on the work front, Park Seo Joon has been in the news for a number of projects. A few weeks ago, he made the headlines for his cameo in Record of Youth. The actor has also signed a disaster thriller titled Concrete Utopia. The actor is also expected to reunite with Wooga Squad member Choi Woo Shik for Youn's Kitchen 3.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon purchases Gangnam's Sinsa Dong building for a WHOPPING 9 million USD: Report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×