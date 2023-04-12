Dream: Park Seo Joon and IU dazzle in joyful spirits in latest posters for upcoming sports-comedy film

‘Dream’ is an upcoming South Korean sports-comedy ‘Dream’ starring ‘Itaewon Class’ fame Park Seo Joon and ‘Hotel Del Luna' actress IU. The movie has an interesting premise crafted by Lee Byeong Heon, a writer best known for penning projects like ‘Be Melodramatic’ and ‘Extreme Job’. Premiering later this month on April 26, the movie will feature Yoon Hong Dae (Park Seo Joon), a football coach who is given the task of training a special football team in accordance with disciplinary action.

The special team consists of homeless people who need to be trained in order to compete at the Homeless World Cup. The aforementioned task is handed over to Yoon Hong Dae in a disciplinary action that he faces after an unfortunate accident.

Park Seo Joon, IU and others dazzle in latest posters for ‘Dream

In the latest posters released by Megabox Plus M, Park Seo Joon, IU and other cast members can be seen exuding joyful spirits and unwavering confidence. Given the premise of the posters and teasers released so far, it shouldn’t be too hard to assume that Yoon Hong Dae’s team that initially gives him a very hard time, will at some point come around. The posters show Park seo Joon and his team oozing faith and positivity.

Park Seo Joon

In the aforementioned posters, Park Seo Joon can be seen dressed up as a typical football coach who is seemingly looking at his team and cheering them on. In the movie ‘Dream’, Park Seo Joon will be playing the role of the football coach of a special national soccer team.

IU

IU’s character Lee So Min on the other hand presents a very on-brand picture where IU can be seen holding a recording camera. In the movie ‘Dream’ IU will be playing the role of an aspiring director who has been given the responsibility of documenting Yoon Hong Dae and his team’s journey of making it to the Homeless World Cup.

The production of ‘Dream’ first started in 2020 but owing to pandemic-related complications the shoot was indefinitely delayed before finally resuming in 2022. The trailers and teasers released so far insinuate the advent of a promising story that will be brilliantly delivered by a well-accomplished set of cast members.

