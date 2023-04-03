Dream: Park Seo Joon reunites with Kang Ha Neul in latest trailer; IU transforms into a hardworking producer

'Dream' unveiled the first official 2nd poster and trailer that makes it possible to expect a pleasant and fresh performance.

About Dream:

'Dream' is a movie depicting the story of Hongdae (Park Seo Joon), a former soccer player with no concept, and Somin (IU), a producer with no passion, challenging impossible dreams with homeless ragtag national team players. The highly anticipated film 'Dream', which is arousing keen interest even before its release as a dream combination of trustworthy actors, raises expectations by unveiling the official 2nd poster and trailer for the first time, foreshadowing the full-scale appearance of special national representatives.

The poster:

First of all, the poster with the hard eyes of Park Seo Joon in the role of Hongdae, a soulless soccer player who completed the 2023 Dream lineup, IU in the role of Passionless PD So Min, and the homeless soccer team, the green light of the ground and the colorful colors of the scattering firecrackers are a pleasant energy. Added to this, the words, 'There is no home, there is a dream', has various reasons, stories, and dreams, but it raises expectations for the story of those who have become a team and set out to challenge an impossible dream. On the other hand, the poster released together captures the eye at once with a refreshing atmosphere by capturing the dream team enjoying the ground freely with a bird's-eye view, while 'We don't have a home! Don't you have a dream?' raises expectations by predicting the pleasant performance of characters full of personality.

The 2nd trailer:

The official 2nd trailer released together catches the eye from the beginning with the encounter between Hongdae, who is in the worst crisis of his career, and PD Somin, who has natural directing skills and eloquence. The appearance of the homeless soccer team, which has taken on a special challenge here, foreshadows an unpredictable development and makes us look forward to the fantastic chemistry they will show. Hongdae and Somin, who are beaten with words rather than feet, and the ragtag football team selected for their stories rather than their skills overcome the crisis and gradually become one team.

