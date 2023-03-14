Dream Teaser and Poster OUT: Park Seo Joon and IU’s football chronicle film to premiere on April 26

‘Dream’ is an upcoming South Korean film starring Park Seo Joon and IU in the lead roles of a professional athlete turned coach and a television PD. The first teaser introducing all the interesting characters of the movie has been released. Kim Jong Soo, Go Chang Suk, Jung Seung Gil, Lee Hyun Woo, Yang Hyun Min, Hong Wan Pyo, and Heo Jun Seok’s first looks are revealed. It is said to have been inspired by the real-life story of the team from South Korea which participated in the 2010 Homeless World Cup for the first time and won the Best Newcomer award.

Korean film Dream teaser

Introducing the ‘Dream’ team, much like the name of the movie, Park Seo Joon will become Yoon Hong Dae, a football player who ends up becoming the coach of an amateur team after facing disciplinary action. IU will play producing director Lee So Min who will be assigned with creating a documentary about the team. Hwan Dong (played by Kim Jong Soo), Hyo Bong (played by Go Chang Suk), Bum Soo (played by Jung Seung Gil), In Sun (played by Lee Hyun Woo), Moon Soo (played by Yang Hyun Min), Young Jin (played by Hong Wan Pyo), and In Guk (played by Heo Joon Suk) are introduced as the members of the new football team. The teaser shows Yoon Hong Dae’s frustration as he tries to train a bunch of unprofessional and clumsy people.

Dream premiere date

As they enter the Homeless World Cup, the group comprised of players who have never before held a football or kicked it, dreams of a successful end to their first try. The poster shows the feet of seven people against a football as they bet their fate in this challenging but inspiring rise to the top for the new players. It reads ‘Dream Soon’ indicating the upcoming release and the anticipation for the interesting film. It has been directed by Lee Byung Heon of ‘Extreme Job’ and ‘Melo is My Nature’ fame.

The chaos that is sure to ensue and the chemistry between Park Seo Joon- IU are being highly anticipated in the film. ‘Dream’ is set to theatrically premiere on April 26.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ V’s Sweet Night OST for Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon Class celebrates third anniversary of release