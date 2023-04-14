Dream Trailer: IU’s on-point comic timing with Park Seo Joon’s charming persona makes it a must-watch comedy

Korean pop star IU and actor Park Seo Joon have teamed up for the highly-anticipated sports comedy film Dream, and the newly released trailer showcases their dazzling performances and undeniable chemistry on screen.

The promising trailer

The film, which will be released on April 26th, will star Yoon Hong Dae (Park Seo Joon), a football coach who is assigned the responsibility of training a special football team in line with disciplinary action. The special team is made up of homeless individuals who must be trained in order to compete in the Homeless World Cup. The aforementioned work is assigned to Yoon Hong Dae as part of his disciplinary action following an unfortunate mishap.

In the trailer, Yoon Hong Dae (Park Seo Joon) meets Lee So Min (IU), who is seen clutching a recording camera. In the film 'Dream,' IU will play an ambitious director tasked with chronicling Yoon Hong Dae and his team's trip to the Homeless World Cup. As it continues, it shows sides of Park Seo Joon is fearful of IU and IU who is constantly bickering and teasing him. The film promises to deliver an exciting and heartwarming story of teamwork, perseverance, and the power of dreams.

The chemistry between IU and Park Seo Joon

IU and Park Seo Joon's performances in the trailer are nothing short of exceptional. IU, who is known for her impressive acting skills and charming persona, shines as a determined and passionate director. Park Seo Joon, on the other hand, brings his signature charisma and charm to the role of the former soccer star who must overcome his personal demons to help the team succeed.

The chemistry between IU and Park Seo Joon is palpable in the trailer, and fans are already eagerly anticipating their on-screen romance. The film is directed by Lee Byeong Heon, who is known for his work on the hit Korean drama Extreme Job, and features a talented supporting cast including actor Kang Ha Neul.

The sports comedy genre has been a popular trend in Korean cinema in recent years, and Dream promises to be a standout film in the genre. With its talented cast, experienced director, and exciting storyline, Dream is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

