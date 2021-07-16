Dreamcatcher CONFIRM 'Summer Holiday' comeback on July 30 with scenic schedule poster

Dreamcatcher has revealed the comeback schedule for their 'Summer Holiday' special mini-album. Read on to find out.

We are delighted to announce another group's comeback and who better than Dreamcatcher to make our July better! The talented and gorgeous girl group consists of seven members - JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. Dreamcatcher officially debuted on January 13, 2017, with the single album Nightmare. The ‘Queens of Dark Concept’ will soon make a comeback and inSomnias cannot wait to see their favourites on stage again!

A couple of days back, Dreamcatcher's label Dreamcatcher Company confirmed that the girls are preparing to release a new album to make a comeback by the end of July. This marks Dreamcatcher’s first comeback in six months since the release of their sixth mini-album 'Dystopia: Road to Utopia' in January. Now, we have more details regarding their July comeback! After the girl group's mysterious carousel teaser, Dreamcatcher has released their schedule for their new mini-album titled, 'Summer Holiday'.

According to the scenic schedule poster with geometric lines on it, fans can expect a slew of new content coming their way! We have individual teaser images, group teaser images, tracklist, lyrics spoiler, highlight medley, dance preview and MV teaser leading up to the release of the album on July 30 KST. Recently, Dreamcatcher has been showcasing their refreshing energy through their first solo reality program 'Dreamcatcher Mind.' Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

You can check out the schedule below:

When is Dreamcatcher's new album 'Summer Holiday' releasing? Summer Holiday is releasing on July 30 KST

