Dreamcatcher confirmed to make a comeback at the end of July

Dreamcatcher to release new music at the end of July and we cannot wait. Read ahead to know more.

The ‘Queens of Dark Concept’ will soon make a comeback and inSomnias cannot wait to see their favourites on stage again! According to an exclusive report by Xports News on July 12, Happyface Entertainment, their agency, confirmed Dreamcatcher’s comeback at the end of July. Their last comeback was six months ago with their last album “Dystopian: Road to Utopia” and the title track “Odd Eye”.

Dreamcatcher is known for their dark concepts, heavy electric guitar instrumentals and beautiful vocals but the concept and the group itself were completely different during their initial debut in 2014 as ‘Minx’. Minx began with a cute and hyperfeminine concept and had the original line up of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Yoohyeon and Dami. The group lasted for a debut single and one comeback EP. While they did bring in decent numbers in sales, Happyface had realized that the concept was done way too many times for Minx to create any impact in the competitive Kpop industry.

In 2016, Happyface added two new members- Handong and Gahyeon. Rebranded and relaunched, Dreamcatcher debuted in 2017 with their lead single “Chase Me” from their first single album Nightmare. The song became an instant hit, with the heavy influence of rock and the video had references to black magic and movies like “The Shining”.

They always strived to remain true to themselves and their art, which is widely loved by their fans. They also paved the way for future girl groups like PIXY, PINK FANTASY, Purple Kiss, etc. to create songs other than the traditional cute, girly and innocent concept and actually be able to go for concepts that allows more experimentation.

We cannot wait to hear something new from Dreamcatcher and hope to see them on stage soon.

