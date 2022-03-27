Dreamcatcher confirms release date for 2nd full length album ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ with mystical poster

Dreamcatcher released the scheduler image of the 2nd regular album 'Apocalypse: Save Us' through the official social media handles of March 25th. According to the scheduler that exudes the atmosphere of the end of the century, Dreamcatcher will release the tracklist on March 28th, individual and group teaser images, lyric spoilers, highlight medley, album story spoilers, music video teasers, and dance previews sequentially to maximise the comeback atmosphere.

Previously, Dreamcatcher posted a mystery code image containing a mysterious number in a city that seemed to be in ruins, drawing various speculations and interpretations from global fans. Among them, the album name 'Apocalypse: Save us' and the release date, April 12, were released through the scheduler image, and 'InSomnia' around the world, who waited for their comeback, is getting a hot response.

As a result, Dreamcatcher announces the start of a new series called 'Apocalypse' following 'Nightmare' and 'Dystopia', raising curiosity about what kind of message these new albums contain by those who have built up a solid narrative for each album.

Dreamcatcher will also hold a mini concert to commemorate the release of the new album. This concert, which is held both online and offline, will be held at 7:30 pm on April 12, the day of the album's release. In particular, more than 8 tracks from the regular album are prepared, and it will be a concert where one can see the colourful and new sides of the members.

