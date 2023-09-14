Dreamcatcher delights fans worldwide with surprise English version of BONVOYAGE MV; WATCH

On September 14, Dreamcatcher company released the English version of BONVOYAGE, which was the new version from the recently released title track and the fans loved the translation of the original words! It came as a complete surprise to them as they released it out of nowhere. Earlier, they confirmed that they will be releasing the English remakes of their popular hits over the years and BONVOYAGE is the first of many!

Dreamcatcher’s recent activities:

The 2023 Dreamcatcher World Tour [Apocalypse: From us]'s conclusion was celebrated by Dreamcatcher in Orlando, USA on September thirteenth. Beginning with Montreal, Canada, the tour was held in a sum of five cities, including Toronto and Cincinnati, Nashville, and Orlando in the US. As they performed at concerts in South Korea and around the world in 2023, Dreamcatcher demonstrated their growing global popularity, which they were able to gauge from the applause and shouts at their shows. Dreamcatcher, who usually meet worldwide fans on each of their annual world tours, also demonstrated that they are the strongest performer at all of their tour stops. Rock genre, which is seen as the strength of Dreamcatcher, was additionally the centre of the tour. They have occupied their running time with 120 minutes by introducing an assortment of setlists for fans, including the 8th mini album Medley, which was recently released in South Korea along with songs like Break The Wall, GOOD NIGHT, Wonderland and Tension and English versions of Can't get you out of my mind. From faultless performances, strong live vocals to amazing stage interactions and communication with the crowd, they showed the quintessence of the presentation of artists, which fans appreciate greatly. It showed the genuine worth of the group that brought back rock pop to the industry.

About Dreamcatcher:

The group has 7 members: JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. They started as a pop group called Minx but soon re-debuted as a rock group that has nightmare/horror stories as their running concepts. They use rock to the utmost and in the best way possible, making them one of the most unique groups in the industry.

