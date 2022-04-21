Dreamcatcher finally earn their first show win at Show Champion for latest comeback ‘Maison’

Dreamcatcher appeared on MBC M 'Show! Champion' and took first place with the title song 'MAISON' of the 2nd regular album 'Apocalypse: Save us'. Dreamcatcher's new song 'MAISON' is a song that contains a message to 'you' who are indifferent to actions that destroy the environment. The music video, which was released through YouTube, is receiving a lot of attention with over 15 million views.

Dreamcatcher, who took the first place in emotion, thanked the members of the agency and those who worked hard for Dreamcatcher, and said, “ We are so grateful to our members and parents. We are here because of InSomnia, whom we really love. We will not forget and work hard for the rest of our lives.”

Dreamcatcher made a comeback with the release of their 2nd full-length album 'Apocalypse: Save us' on April 12th. Immediately after its release, the album topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 20 regions, including the United States, and topped the iTunes K-pop album charts in 8 regions. The top album chart in the United States is the first among K-Pop girl groups active this year and the fifth in history.

Dreamcatcher is a South Korean girl group formed by Dreamcatcher Entertainment . The group consists of seven members: JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. They officially debuted on January 13, 2017, with the single album ‘Nightmare’.

