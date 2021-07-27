Dreamcatcher look ready for revenge in the ‘BEcause’ MV teaser from ‘Summer Holiday’

There is a long list of summer comebacks in the industry and most of them have the happy, bright and colourful vibes but Dreamcatcher, in their innate Dreamcatcher fashion, are back with their own version of a ‘summer song’. On July 27, they released an MV teaser for the title track ‘BEcause’ from the special mini album ‘Summer Holiday’. Contrary to their concept photos, the MV and the lyrics spoiler video have a dark and sinister look to them, as expected of the group that is known for their dark, creepy and psychological concepts.

The MV teaser starts with a shot of the empty carousel with JiU on it, staring emptily. The other shots are of Handong, Dami, Gahyeon, SuA, Yoohyeon and Siyeon dressed in vintage dresses, looking like dolls. Most of the shots are in an abandoned area or surrounded by dolls, which exude even more dark or sinister vibes. The teaser ended with each of the members’ tight shot where they had a slight smile that gave chills to the body. Some of their fans suspected that ‘BEcause’ is a play on words as ‘Be’ sounds like the Korean word for blood. Looks like they will be bringing great darkness to summer this time!

Dreamcatcher's new album 'Summer Holiday' is a special gift prepared for 'InSomnia', their fans. They finished the ‘Dystopian series’ with ‘Dystopia: Road to Utopia’ which had the popular title track ‘Odd Eye’, an electronic synth and rock sounding song that talked about living in a virtual world. Dreamcatcher plans to captivate the eyes and ears of their fans with various genres of music and new performances.

Dreamcatcher's special mini album 'Summer Holiday' will be released on various online music sites on July 30 at 2:30 pm IST.

