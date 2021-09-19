Dreamcatcher to not participate in KCON:TACT HI 5 following member Gahyeon’s positive COVID 19 result

Another victim of the virus in the K-pop industry. Dreamcatcher’s Gahyeon has tested positive for COVID-19 as the Dreamcatcher Company took to the group’s fan cafe account to notify the fans. After initially feeling sick, the artist took a PCR test and was confirmed positive. The group will halt all activities and go into self-isolation.

The artist is said to have felt ‘abnormality in her health’ prompting her to take a pre-emptive test. Following this, the rest of the six members and Dreamcatcher’s staff underwent testing and will be awaiting the results. The statement from the agency reads,

“Hello, this is Dreamcatcher Company.



Our artist, Dreamcatcher’s Gahyeon, was confirmed to be positive with COVID-19 today.



While closely monitoring the health status of the Dreamcatcher members, Gahyeon felt an abnormality in her health yesterday and preemptively took a COVID-19 PCR test. She was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.



The other members and staff have conducted PCR tests and are now waiting for their results. As of now, Dreamcatcher will halt their schedule and go into self-isolation.



We apologize to the fans and officials who were looking forward to Dreamcatcher’s KCON:TACT HI 5 stage today (September 19).



We will prioritize the health and safety of our artists and staff, and faithfully co-operate with the health authorities’ guidelines and requests.”

The halt in the schedule of the group also means that it will be unable to take part in the KCON:TACT HI 5 online festival taking place today. A special performance, as well as a meet and greet, was planned for the group alongside other acts like GHOST9, Kwon Eun Bi, and Stray Kids.

