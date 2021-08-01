Dreamcatcher passed THIS milestone for the newest comeback; Find out

The music video for 'BEcause', the title song of Dreamcatcher's special mini-album 'Summer Holiday', surpassed 10 million views on YouTube on the 1st, just two days after its release. The song captures the obsession caused by love that has grown too big. The melody theme that combines the pizzicato sound and voice of a stringed instrument creates an occult atmosphere and provides coolness.

In this music video, Dreamcatcher's appear as if wandering through an old doll's house, the 'scissors dance' inspired by the movie 'The Wandering Earth', the choreography embodying the Chinese character 'Rain', the decalcomanie and the performance reminiscent of a music box are both intense and horror. It captured the attention of global fans by capturing emotions.

Dreamcatcher (Jiyu, Sua, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami, Gahyeon) held an online showcase to commemorate the release of the special mini-album 'Summer Holiday' on the afternoon of the 30th. Regarding the title song, member Dami said, “It contains the content that love grew so much that I became obsessed. It is a song full of occult atmosphere from the previous week.”

'Summer Holiday', released on the 30th, was a special gift prepared by Dreamcatcher for their fans to fill the gap between ‘Dystopia: Road to Utopia’ and the new creepy storyline that will enamour us once again.

In particular, the title song 'BEcause' not only achieved No. 1 on the real-time Bugs chart immediately after its release, but also set a record for all songs included in the charts. The song also quickly entered Melon's latest 24Hits chart, announcing a successful comeback.

Meanwhile, Dreamcatcher plans to continue its comeback activities through various music broadcast appearances and various content.

ALSO READ: Dreamcatcher takes listeners on a colourful journey with a highlight medley for Summer Holiday

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the MV? Share your opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below