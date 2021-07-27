Dreamcatcher releases lyrics spoiler for upcoming song ‘BEcause’ from 'Summer Holiday'

The countdown has already begun! Three days and Dreamcatcher will gift the world with yet another amazing album. Dreamcatcher is all set to take you on a ‘summer vacation’ as their highly awaited comeback is just around the corner. Prior to this, the girl group released their first individual teaser photos on July 19, giving a fresh summer vibe as the girls posed on the beach. This was followed by another set of concept photos.

The group recently revealed the tracklist for the upcoming album as well and will be making a comeback after six months on July 30.

The lyrics spoiler revealed that the title track is going to be an upbeat electronic and intense romantic song. The video revealed a few lines about the track with the shades of black and red, depicting a dark concept, contrary to the teaser photos.

Here’s the lyrics spoiler for ‘BEcause’.

Dreamcatcher’s previous comeback song ‘Odd Eye’ was a song about living in a virtual world full of hope and away from any despair, angst or rage. The singers sang ‘Even though it isn’t the reality, but I still want to live in it’. The music video for ‘Odd Eye’ has already received over 40 Million views on YouTube.

The group is well known for its dark, rock music, bringing deeper concepts to the industry. Some of their most celebrated works include ‘Odd Eye’, ‘Chase me’ and ‘Poison love’ and are famous both in South Korea and internationally. The group also proved its potential to the world by becoming the first K-Pop girl group to land on #1 on Billboard’s Next Big Sound Chart and achieved great heights on the iTunes charts as well.

How excited are you about the comeback? Let us know in the comments below.