Dreamcatcher reveal the album release and tracklist for the new comeback ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us’

On September 27th, the agency Dreamcatcher Company released the track list of the 7th mini album 'Apocalypse: Follow us'. According to the released track list, the track contains a total of 6 songs, including the title song 'VISION', the b-side songs 'Fairytale', 'Some Love', and 'When the Rain Stops'. This album is an extension of the 2nd regular album 'Apocalypse: Save us' released in April, and it is an album that announces the second prelude to the apocalypse universe. Previously, Dreamcatcher company released the comeback scheduler. According to the published scheduler, Dreamcatcher plans to warm up for their comeback by sequentially opening individual teaser images, group teaser images, lyric spoilers, highlight medleys, dance previews, and music video teasers, starting with the tracklist on the 27th.

The scheduler contains the title of Dreamcatcher's 7th mini album, 'Apocalypse: Follow us', not only announcing the start of the second apocalypse series, but also confirming the comeback date on October 11th. Dreamcatcher, who made a comeback after about six months, will hold the 'DREAMCATCHER [Apocalypse: Broken Halloween] 2022 World Tour' to meet fans on the 29th and 30th of next month. Meanwhile, Dreamcatcher's new album 'Apocalypse: Follow Us' will be released on various music sites at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on October 11th. Dreamcatcher is a South Korean girl group formed by Happyface Entertainment (now Dreamcatcher Company). The group consists of seven members: JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. They made their official debut on January 13, 2017, with the single album ‘Nightmare’.