Dreamcatcher reveals teaser photos for upcoming album; Fans overjoyed

Prior to their comeback after a time span of almost six months, Dreamcatcher revealed the first individual teaser photos of the members on their official social media accounts and took the world to a refreshing escapade. The seven-member girl group is all set to release their next mini-album ‘Summer Vacation’ on July 30 and fans can’t wait any longer!

Contrary to their previous comeback Dystopia: Road to Utopia, the teaser photos create a frisky and sweet aura complementing the album’s name as each member can be seen in pastels, enjoying themselves along the coastline, bringing out the warmth of a summer evening. It makes us look forward to their upcoming release. You can check one of their teaser photos below.

At first, the band debuted under Happyface Entertainment in 2014 with five members under the name MINX with the song ‘Why did you come to my home’, but, after a time span of two years, MINX was recreated into Dreamcatcher with two new members Handong and Gahyeon joining the group and debuted on January 13, 2017, with their single ‘Nightmare’.

The band is well known for its rock music, while it continues to try its hands on different genres and music styles and is often termed as the “Underdogs of Kpop”. The group once again proved its global popularity by making history and becoming the first K-Pop girl group to land on #1 on Billboard’s Next Big Sound Chart along with achieving a #1 on iTunes in 18 countries and a #1 on the worldwide iTunes album chart.

