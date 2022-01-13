Dreamcatcher’s 5th anniversary: 5 remarkable facts that all the InSomnias will love

Dreamcatcher is a South Korean girl group formed by Happyface Entertainment. The group consists of seven members: JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. They officially debuted on January 13, 2017, with the single album ‘Nightmare’.

Dreamcatcher was originally formed under the name MINX, consisting of five members: JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Yoohyeon, and Dami. They released their debut single ‘Why Did You Come to My Home?’ on September 18, 2014. In December of the same year, they released the holiday single, ‘Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree’, with girl group Dal Shabet.

They made a comeback in July 2015, with the EP ‘Love Shake’, which was to be their last release as MINX. In November 2016, they announced that they were to re-debut in 2017 under the new name Dreamcatcher with the addition of two new members, Handong and Gahyeon. Let’s take a look at some of the moments that will remind every InSomnia of their dynamic personality!

From Bubbly Pop to Creepy Pop

Dreamcatcher first began as the girly pop group ‘Minx’ and they did not stand out initially as it was similar to other girl group’s concepts but as soon as they changed their concept and name to ‘Dreamcatcher’, they took over the industry with their horror rock pop genre. With the song ‘Chase Me’, they displayed strong choreography and even stronger vocals!

Creating new Milestones

Within the first few years, Dreamcatcher was rising in success. The group became the first K-pop girl group to complete a tour of major European cities to perform their music and interact with international fans. Cities visited on the 'Fly High' World Tour were London, Lisbon, Madrid, Amsterdam, Berlin, Warsaw, and Paris. Dreamcatcher has also become the first female K-pop act to top the ‘Billboard Next Big Sound chart’.

Dreamcatcher’s loyal fandom ‘InSomnias’

This was also the time where they named their fans ‘InSomnia’. The name is derived from the Latin word 'Somnium' and its plural form 'Somnia', which means ‘dream’ or ‘fantasy;. The name represents how Dreamcatcher and their fans will be together forever, making lots of happy memories even when dreaming.

Discography

While Dreamcatcher hasn't had any show wins, it doesn’t take away from the fact that they have a well decorated discography with amazing tracks like ‘Piri’, ‘Fly High’, ‘What’, ‘BOCA’, ‘Odd Eye’ and more. Even their debut title tracks ‘Chase Me’ and ‘Goodnight’ still give goosebumps as it did in 2017. With rock sounds coupled with strong vocals and deep rap, they have proved themselves as brilliant artists. They even dance beautifully, each move so meticulously used which further helps the viewers to understand the lyrics better.

Group’s dynamics

One thing that makes them stand out is the sheer chemistry the members have with each other and it shows in their work as well as through V-Lives and other goofy things they do. Each member has a different personality and some are even poles apart but they work extremely well together to the point where they understand each other. InSomnias always laugh out loud at the goofy and hilarious stunts the members do but love them for it as well.

