Dreamcatcher’s ‘BOCA’, ‘MAISON’, ‘Scream’ ‘Odd Eye’ and more: Which is your favourite title track?

Dreamcatcher is a South Korean girl group formed by Happyface Entertainment (now Dreamcatcher Company). The group consists of seven members: JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. They made their official debut on January 13, 2017, with the single album ‘Nightmare’.

Dreamcatcher originally debuted under the name MINX, releasing the single ‘Why Did You Come to My Home’ on September 18, 2014 with a five-member lineup of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Yoohyeon, and Dami. That December, they released the holiday single ‘Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree’ with girl group Dal Shabet. They released the EP ‘Love Shake’, their last release as MINX, in July 2015. In November 2016, the group announced that they would re-debut in 2017 under the new name Dreamcatcher with two new members, Handong and Gahyeon.

On April 12, 2022, Dreamcatcher released their second Korean studio album ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ and its lead single ‘Maison’. On April 20, the group earned their first music show win of their career with ‘Maison’ on MBC M's ‘Show Champion’. On April 26, Dreamcatcher wrapped up their promotions with their goodbye stage performance on SBS MTV's ‘The Show’, where they earned their second music show win.

