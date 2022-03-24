Dreamcatcher send InSomnias on a hunt for the release date for latest comeback in teaser poster

Dreamcatcher posted a mystery code image through the official social media handles on March 24. A poster with a mysterious number catches the eye while the public image contains the appearance of a huge rusted machine in the background of a ruined city. They will be making their return on April 12 at 2:30 pm IST.

Dreamcatcher, who will be making a comeback after 9 months since the special album 'Summer Holiday' released in July 2021, has officially released a teaser image with a mystery code, drawing keen interest from InSomnias around the world. Since their debut in 2017, Dreamcatcher has been releasing hints related to new albums as a mystery code at every comeback, raising curiosity about what message will be delivered through this album.

In particular, as Dreamcatcher has become popular as they show and see with their own unique music colour based on rock sound, including a unique worldview and concept, fans' expectations are already high for Dreamcatcher's appearance on stage. As such, Dreamcatcher, who is preparing for a comeback in April, plans to continue to meet with fans through more active activities in 2022.

Dreamcatcher is a South Korean girl group formed by Happyface Entertainment (now named Dreamcatcher Company). The group consists of seven members: JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. They officially debuted on January 13, 2017, with the single album ‘Nightmare’. Dreamcatcher was originally formed under the name MINX, consisting of five members: JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Yoohyeon, and Dami.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s Mark Tuan gives preview of the concept and theme of upcoming single ‘Lonely’ in teaser image

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the mystery code? Let us know in the comments below.