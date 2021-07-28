Dreamcatcher takes listeners on a colourful journey with a highlight medley for Summer Holiday

The ‘rock’ and ‘dark’ concept queens Dreamcatcher released a beautiful album highlight medley for Summer Holiday and it already sounds like their best album! The first song is ‘Intro’, which connotes a light yet creepy melody with the background sounds of walking as well as the door opening and closing which indicates that the listener is locked in the new world of Dreamcatcher. The title track ‘BEcause’ has the original Dreamcatcher sound- electric guitar synth parallel to a chilling melody. It is also the only song in the album with a dark concept.

‘Airplane’ and ‘Alldaylong’ have similar sounds- upbeat, summery and wishful. Both songs talk about relaxing and enjoying the day they have ahead of them. These songs are perfect as road trip playlist songs- listening to the light melodies as one looks out to the beautiful natural scenery. ‘Whistle’ does graze towards their original music concepts with them obsessing over their lover and wanting to keep them forever but the song sounds like a late 2010’s EDM track mixed in with House as it has a tropical vibe as well as the electronic synths. The last track ‘A Heart of Sunflower’ is a sentimental and vocal heavy track. With a simple piano arrangement, the members carry the beautiful melodies forward and it sounds like the perfect end to a beautiful album. The 6 tracks take you on a cinematic journey for your ears and we cannot wait to hear the full tracks soon!

On July 28, MBC M and MBC Every1, 'Weekly Idol' will feature Dreamcatcher for their newest comeback and as a surprise, they will be performing a portion of the title track ‘BEcause’ before the official release as a gift to the fans who supported them throughout their journey. It will be released by 6pm IST so keep a lookout InSomnias!

