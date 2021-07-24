Dreamcatcher unveil dreamy tracklist for special mini album 'Summer Holiday' featuring 6 tracks

We are 6 days away from a new album by Dreamcatcher, and we can barely keep out excitement! The talented and gorgeous seven-member girl group, also known as The ‘Queens of Dark Concept’ will be making their highly anticipated comeback with a new special mini-album titled, 'Summer Holiday' on July 30! This marks Dreamcatcher’s first comeback in six months since the release of their sixth mini-album 'Dystopia: Road to Utopia' in January.

Dreamcatcher unveiled a dreamy tracklist for 'Summer Holiday' featuring six unique and diverse tracks. The first track is titled 'Intro', followed by 'BEcause' which is also the title track. The third track on the tracklist is 'Airplane' and 'Whistle' is the fourth track! 'All Day Long' is the fifth track and the final track titled, 'A Heart Of Sunflower' completes the discography for 'Summer Holiday'.

You can check out the official tracklist below:

Contrary to their previous album, 'Dystopia: Road to Utopia' which had darker undertones, 'Summer Holiday' seems to have a frisky and vibrant aura, matching the summer season, as well the album's name! Dreamcatcher is known for their 'rock' music and 'girl crush' image, however, knowing of their talent and versatility, we are certain that they will pull off this sweet and bright concept with ease! 'Summer Holiday' releases on July 30 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

