Dreamcatcher's BEcause ranks at No 1 on Bugs Chart; Sets new personal record with mini album Summer Holiday

It seems like InSominas, your love for Dreamcatcher's new mini-album 'Summer Holiday' has paid off handsomely! On July 30, Dreamcatcher made a successful comeback with their new mini-album 'Summer Holiday' accompanied by the title track, 'BEcause'. Dreamcatcher members held a comeback showcase on V Live. They opened the stage with a performance of the b-side track 'Alldaylong', and also taught fans the correct fan chant for their new title track, 'BEcause'.

Their comeback showcase garnered a lot of attention amongst netizens as 'BEcause' ranked on the number one spot on Bugs Chart also quickly entered Melon's 24Hits. That's not all, Dreamcatcher set a new personal record for the highest first-day sales with 'Summer Holiday'. At the time of their comeback, 'Summer Holiday' surpassed a total of 47,331 copies for their first-day sales on the Hanteo Chart. This is a new record for the girl group since their debut. Their previous first-day sales record was set by their sixth EP, 'Dystopia: Road to Utopia,' which sold 45,563 copies in January! Congratulations to Dreamcatcher!

Dreamcatcher's special mini-album, 'Summer Holiday' marked the septet's first album in six months since their comeback in January with their sixth EP 'Dystopia: Road to Utopia.' The title track, 'BEcause' is a song that unravels a story of an obsession and longing for love. 'BEcause' contains the group's signature 'rock and dark' style with modern pizzicato sound and rich vocals.

