Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella: Pyo Ye Jin clutches onto Lee Jun Young sparking fun-filled chemistry in new poster

The world of K-drama rom-com is getting a new promising addition as Pyo Ye Jin and Lee Jun Young starrer Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella will be premiering soon.

The rom-com has unveiled a brand new poster glimpsing the interesting chemistry between Lee Jun Young and Pyo Ye Jin. The poster adds to the excitement of seeing both actors in an unseen setting.

Lee Jun Young and Pyo Ye Jin are unconventional Prince Charming and Cinderella in Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella’s new poster

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella is an upcoming romantic comedy K-drama starring Taxi Driver actress Pyo Ye Jin and The Impossible Heir actor Lee Jun Young.

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella promises a new take on the quintessential story of Cinderella and will be set in the present world. Ahead of its May premiere, the romantic comedy has revealed a brand-new poster featuring Pyo Ye Jin as Shin Jae Rim and Lee Jun Young as Moon Cha Min.

The new poster depicts Shin Jae Rim (Pyo Ye Jin) as she clutches onto Moon Cha Min (Lee Jun Young) who is trying to get out of her embrace. Shin Jae Rim can be seen holding the iconic sparkly sandal resembling Cinderella’s glass slippers. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, viewers can catch Moon Cha Min failing to try to keep Shin Jae Rim away as she holds him close by his umbrella hinting at their hate-to-love story.

The poster sets the tone for the drama as one with playful chemistry adorned by the special quirks and character traits of the world-apart leads. It adds to the excitement of fans to see Pyo Ye Jin and Lee Jun Young’s silly yet sizzling chemistry in Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella.

Know more about Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella is a TVING original drama and will premiere on the streaming site on May 31, 2024. It will be available for streaming internationally through Paramount+ in selected areas.

Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella follows the story of Shin Jae Rim who is left with the task of marrying rich by her father. When she meets Moon Cha Min, a generational chaebol-rich prince who is handsome as well, she decides to hold on to him and never let go.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella: Prince charming Lee Jun Young finds himself getting closer to Pyo Ye Jin in new teaser and stills