Dream’s IU playfully teases co-star Park Seo Joon, grateful for 3 coffee trucks on drama set

On September 20, IU uploaded Instagram stories thanking Park Seo Joon for sending 3 coffee trucks to the sets of her upcoming Netflix drama You Have Done Well. The first story says, “Hong Dae Oppa, why are you so generous?” She referred to him as his Dream character, which they were co-stars in. Park Seo Joon also made an acrostic poem with IU, creating laughter among the fans.

IU and Park Seo Joon’s funny back and forth:

IU also pulled his leg for getting her character name from You Have Done Well wrong. He sends the coffee truck with the name Soon Ae but it is actually Ae Soon. She makes hilarious comments, making the fans laugh along with them. They acted in the 2023 film Dream Together which follows the life of a disgraced football player who becomes a coach of a team made up of homeless men and a hardworking PD who wants to document them getting ready to go to the Homeless Olympics. Based on a true story, the film got a lot of positive criticism for the natural and comedic setting of the actors as well as the chemistry between IU and Park Seo Joon. The fans found every character funny as well as loved the storyline. Earlier, IU had sent a coffee truck to Park Seo Joon on the sets of his new historical drama Gyeongseong Creature alongside Han So Hee and others.

About IU:

Since releasing her debut album Lost And Found in 2008, IU has turned into a super hit with every song she releases, including a mini album released in 2021, securing herself as an extremely successful solo artist who is loved in South Korea as well as globally. She additionally tried her hand at acting and developed her extensive filmography with talented performances in dramas like Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister, Hotel Del Luna, and the award-winning film Broker. Meanwhile, while IU is occupied with shooting her new drama You Have Done Well, she is additionally conducting a concert on September 23 and 24 to celebrate her upcoming 15th debut anniversary this year.