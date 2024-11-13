'Drink champagne, like celebration': Song Jae Rim’s heartbreaking wish for joyful funeral resurfaces after tragic death at 39

In a resurfaced interview from 2022, Song Jae Rim shared a now bittersweet wish: "I'd like people to drink champagne at my funeral. My bucket list is to have a funeral that feels like a celebration." The actor, known for his playful and kind-hearted personality, spoke these words while promoting his film Good Morning, a drama deeply intertwined with themes of life and death. Little did he know, his own untimely passing would soon bring a wave of grief, as fans and loved ones reflected on his wish for a farewell marked by warmth rather than sorrow.

Song Jae Rim was found dead in his home in Seongdong Gu, Seoul, on November 12. He was discovered in a passed-out state by a friend who had planned to meet him for lunch, only to be faced with a tragic reality. Authorities have confirmed that there were no signs of foul play, and a two-page note was found at the scene. While the cause of his death remains under investigation, the shock and sadness have been palpable, as the actor had been actively promoting his recent works, including My Military Valentine and Queen Woo.

Born in 1985, Song Jae Rim first captured hearts with his role in the hit historical drama Moon Embracing the Sun in 2012. From there, his career flourished, with memorable performances in Inspiring Generation, Two Weeks, Goodbye Mr. Black, and his most recent project, Queen Woo. Beyond his acting skills, he was cherished for his candid and humorous personality, which showed especially during his stint on the variety show We Got Married in 2014, where he endeared himself to audiences with his playful chemistry.

In his final public appearance on MBC FM4U's Good Morning FM, he shared his light-hearted dreams of becoming a fragrance expert and even a meat processing technician, revealing his multifaceted interests and zest for life. The news of his sudden death has left a deep void, particularly for those who admired his sincerity and unwavering smile.

Song Jae Rim's funeral will be held on November 14 at Seoul Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital. As friends, family, and fans gather to say goodbye, they are left with his touching wish: a celebration of life, filled with fond memories and, perhaps, a glass of champagne raised in his honor.

