DRIPPIN's ALEX exits from group and Woollim Entertainment; Agency issues official statement

DRIPPIN member ALEX parted ways from the group and the agency Woollim Entertainment. After considerable discussion with ALEX and his parents, the idol decided to not continue with the group. On July 28, the agency of the Villain singer issued an official statement regarding ALEX's departure and the position of other groups.

Woollim Entertainment's statement

"Hello, This is Woollim Entertainment. First, we would like to express our gratitude to those who always give constant love and support to our artists. We want to say the official position regarding the future activities of our artist DRIPPIN member, Alex. DRIPPIN member Alex has been discussing with the company for a long time about his future career. After much consideration, Alex decided to finish his activities as a DRIPPIN member and end his exclusive contract with our company in consultation with himself and his parents. We want to express our deep gratitude to Alex for being with Woollim Entertainment, and we will cherish every moment with Alex and always support Alex's new future. In addition, DRIPPIN will continue its activities with a six-member system (HWANG YUNSEONG, LEE HYEOP, JOO CHANGUK, KIM DONGYUN, KIM MINSEO, and CHA JUNHO). Please continue to show your interest and love toward them. Thank you.".

About DRIPPIN's ALEX

ALEX is a South Korean-German rapper who debuted in October 2020 alongside DRIPPIN members. He was the seventh member of the group to be announced and they released their first mini album Boyager. On January 26, 2023, Woollim Entertainment announced that ALEX would go on a break due to health issues and the rest of the 6 members would continue the promotions for the time being. On April 19, DRIPPIN dropped their third single album SEVEN SINS and ALEX could not participate in the activities of the group given his hiatus. However, ALEX officially left the group on July 28.

Fans' Reaction

DRIPPIN fans have waited for months to hear about the return of the member to the group and it turned out to be different from what they wished. After hearing the news of ALEX's departure from the group, this has left them in tears. They have also noticed that ALEX has started his individual Twitter account, fans have been making supporting comments for the artist and wish him the best in the future. Fans have shown their respect towards ALEX's decision.

