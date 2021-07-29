Drive You Home MV: Jackson transforms into an intense and broken man in cinematic and heartbreaking song

Jackson's music is an apt reflection of him, magnetic, larger than life and cinematic! On July 29, Jackson and Internet Money released their English collaboration single 'Drive You Home'! 'Drive You Home' is written and directed by Jackson and Mamesjao and co-produced by Nick Mira and David Stewert, co-written (lyrics) by Internet Money and Nija, and sung by Jackson.

'Drive You Home' cinematically illustrates the tragic story of a man in love, and how a brutal incident, marks his descent into doom, despair and despondence. Jackson's affinity for the world of cinema is evident in the music video, as he picks yet another heartbreaking theme for his new single, 'Drive You Home'. We see Jackson, our protagonist, a regular man who is hopelessly in love with his girlfriend, whose photo he has on her desk. Suddenly, we see a more angsty Jackson, getting into fights with strangers. His face is bloodied and bruised as we see him desperately trying to mend things. In another flashback, it is revealed that Jackson's girlfriend died in a car accident and that transforms him into an intense, vengeful and broken man, we see now.

The music video ends on a heartbreaking note, as we see some sweet moments between Jackson and his girlfriend in happier times. The emotional pop song is top-notch with Jackson delivering emotions of anger and frustration seamlessly, his deep voice adding gravitas to the agonising song! The lyrics are prose-like, narrating the shown events in a sequence. 'And every roadmap leads straight to your heart' is a personal favourite line. 'Drive You Home' seems reminiscent of the 1980's classic hit 'Drive' by The Cars as well. We love the 80s themed cinematic song!

You can check out the music video below:

