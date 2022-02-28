The Dropout: Did you know that Amanda Seyfried initially turned down the role of Elizabeth Holmes?

The offer to play Elizabeth Holmes in the forthcoming Hulu series The Dropout was first turned down by Amanda Seyfried. The series will follow Holmes, the founder of Theranos, who was recently convicted of fraud and conspiracy charges.

Despite the fact that Holmes and Theranos received a lot of media attention when the 11 accusations of fraud were published, there hasn't been much information about Holmes' personality. Kate McKinnon was originally cast in the part of Sherlock Holmes, but she declined since the location and scheduling of the production required her to be away from her family. The opportunity was made to Seyfried when she was in Savannah, Georgia, because McKinnon was no longer slated to portray Holmes.

However, according to THR, Seyfried said that when she was offered the role of Holmes, she was confined in the basement of a Savannah mansion due to having Covid. The prospect of having to fly to the West Coast to film the series, as well as all of the challenges that come with playing real-life characters, led Seyfried to fear she would decline the job. However, after further consideration, she decided to accept the job because of the complexity and distinctiveness of the position. Another reason Seyfried was drawn to the role of Holmes was the opportunity to delve more into why a "fall from grace" plot is so captivating.

Amanda Seyfriend said as per Screenrant, "It's really going to be difficult. It's a huge challenge. But I can't believe that I get a challenge like this." On March 3, when The Dropout releases on Hulu, audiences will be able to decide for themselves if Seyfried's choice to play Holmes and her efforts to capture the spirit of the perplexing character paid off.