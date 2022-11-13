Drunken Truth Ep 1-2 Review: BTS’ Jin is his charming self alongside chef Baek Jong Won, Park Rokdam
BTS’ Jin goes on a mission to learn how to create handmade alcohol and engages in fun conversation with star chef Baek Jong Won and artisan Park Rokdam.
BTS’ Jin unveiled the first two episodes of his latest program, Drunken Truth aka 취중진담 on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. After teasing his extreme closeness with chef Baek Jong Won and his infectious energy, the BTS member is out to learn from the master himself.
Drunken Truth Episode 1
After setting up a casual meet up to learn alcohol making, Jin’s plan soon turns big as chef Baek Jong Won calls over his younger friend to learn some recipes and tips from his other acquaintance. While on their way the chef becomes one of the first few people to listen to The Astronaut, Jin’s official solo debut single which would be released on October 28. Their way of talk is clearly indicative of the many meets they must have had before and how close they are. Baek Jong Won is very appreciative of Jin and compliments him frequently, while the BTS member pokes fun at the senior in the industry in his very adorable ways. They reach the place where their meeting with a popular alcohol artisan named Park Rokdam has his unit.
Drunken Truth Episode 2
Jin is not let off easily by the two men who want to make sure that this process yields the best outcome. The BTS member’s own attention to detail is very impressive as he puts his mind and strength to test. Multiple, complex and long winding steps later Jin’s attempt creates a barrel full of alcohol to be extracted from fermented rice. He even checks on the item regularly and updates the chef.
The next episode teases the two’s escapade to the traditional market where they speak with vendors to decide a winner. A special guest, who is likely to be actor Kim Nam Gil, is hinted at as a special appearance. Drunken Truth will continue with the final two episodes next weekend.
