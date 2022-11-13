Drunken Truth Ep 1-2 Review: BTS’ Jin is his charming self alongside chef Baek Jong Won, Park Rokdam

BTS’ Jin unveiled the first two episodes of his latest program, Drunken Truth aka 취중진담 on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. After teasing his extreme closeness with chef Baek Jong Won and his infectious energy, the BTS member is out to learn from the master himself.

Drunken Truth Episode 1

After setting up a casual meet up to learn alcohol making, Jin’s plan soon turns big as chef Baek Jong Won calls over his younger friend to learn some recipes and tips from his other acquaintance. While on their way the chef becomes one of the first few people to listen to The Astronaut, Jin’s official solo debut single which would be released on October 28. Their way of talk is clearly indicative of the many meets they must have had before and how close they are. Baek Jong Won is very appreciative of Jin and compliments him frequently, while the BTS member pokes fun at the senior in the industry in his very adorable ways. They reach the place where their meeting with a popular alcohol artisan named Park Rokdam has his unit.