Drunken Truth Ep 3-4 Review: BTS’ Jin’s alcohol and cooking earns Baek Jong Won, Kim Nam Gil’s praise

BTS’ Jin is good at a lot of things, singing, being ‘worldwide handsome’, cooking for Bangtan and now even making alcohol. The second week of his own program, Drunken Truth, which starred well-known chef Baek Jong Won and saw a guest appearance from actor Kim Nam Gil, unfolds in unique ways.

Drunken Truth Episode 3

As Jin and Baek Jong Won reach a spot to take care of the final steps of his first try at making makgeolli (rice wine), the two show another attempt at their flourishing synergy. Jin is known to be good with elders as he can joke around and that is clearly visible in the show. The two head out with their own bottles of self-made alcohol, their destination is a traditional market. Being a chef, it is Baek Jong Won’s territory who is recognised by the vendors which consist of mostly older women and is asked for photos, while funnily enough, they are unaware of BTS member Jin. A neck-and-neck competition between them shows the difference in preferences between the older and younger generations.