DUAL: The Rose makes debut entry into Billboard 200 charts with new album

The Rose enters the Billboard 200 chart with their latest release DUAL. The Rose is a four-member Korean indie rock band. The band consists of Kim Woosung, Park Dojoon, Lee Hajoon, and Lee Jaehyung. The Rose made their mainstream debut in 2017 with the release of Sorry in August 2017. Previously, the band has been active since 2015 when they performed on streets in South Korea and uploaded covers on YouTube.

The Rose's new album DUAL makes debut Billboard 200 entry

On October 3, Billboard announced the list of albums that made their debut in the Billboard 200 chart for this week. Among many artists was The Rose's newly released album DUAL which entered the chart at No. 83. DUAL gave The Rose its first-ever Billboard 200 chart entry. Billboard's Top 200 album chart is a ranking indicator for the most popular albums in the United States music industry. DUAL is The Rose's second full-length album. Not only this, The Rose all witnessed many firsts on various Billboard charts recently. Dual by The Rose is also this week's top-selling album by Billboard. Meanwhile, The Rose entered Billboard's Artist 100 chart at No.33 for the first time. DUAL also entered No.5 position on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart as well as the Top Current Album Sales chart.

About The Rose's recent activities

The Rose is known to release much-loved songs like Sorry, She's in the Rain, Red, and more. The group released its first studio album titled Heal in October 2022. DUAL is the second studio album by The Rose with the title track Wonder. Two of the tracks Back To Me and Alive were pre-released in July 2023 along with You're Beautiful in August 2023. DUAL has a Dawn and Dusk version. The newly released album has eleven tracks in total. This is a great achievement recorded by The Rose so far in their career and we are delighted to know this.

