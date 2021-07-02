Dubai Return: Babil shares the POSTER of Irrfan Khan’s unreleased venture; HERE’s when the film releases

Irrfan Khan’s yet unreleased film Dubai Return finally gets a release date. Scroll further to see when and where the film will release.

Dubai Return is directed by Aditya Basu Bhattacharya and it stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role. The film was completed in 2005 though it did not find a release date until recently. The comedy film stars Irrfan as a gangster. The film also features Divya Dutta and Razak Khan in important parts. The film had screened at IFFI (International Film Festival of India) in 2005 though it did not get a release date for unspecified reasons. Irrfan’s son Babil took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film. In the caption, he wrote, “Releasing tomorrow on YouTube”. The film will be out for the audience on Saturday, July 3.

Irrfan Khan starrer will also premiere at Bandra Film Festival 2021. The movie had an earlier premiere at New York Indian Film Festival. Producer Manya Patil Seth had spoken about the film to Scroll last year and said, “I would love to release the film, it’s my great desire to do so. One has been trying to release it over the years. There were technical and legal reasons why we could not release the film at the time, and those reasons still hold. One is trying to see how one can get around these issues.” Director Aditya Bhattacharya had also made a film with superstar Aamir Khan called ‘Raakh’ which did not get a theatrical release.

Take a look at the post:

Irrfan Khan’s last release was ‘Angrezi Medium’ in 2020 directed by Homi Adajania. Irrfan starred alongside Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobiryal, Kareena Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia amongst others in the comedy-drama.

Also Read| Irrfan Khan starrer yet unreleased film ‘Dubai Return’ to have its premiere in Bandra Film Festival

Share your comment ×