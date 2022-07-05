Duffer Brothers REVEAL Stranger Things 5 episodes shorter than S4; Series finale to be like a feature film

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 took cinematic extravagance to a whole another level! The season finale, which was almost 2.5 hours long was an explosive roller-coaster ride for die-hard fans as many loose ends were all tied up, making way for one final adventure to embark upon for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her squad in Stranger Things 5. Interestingly, the final season's episodes will not be as long as Stranger Things 4 was, as revealed by the Duffer Brothers themselves.

In an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, via Deadline, Stranger Things creators and showrunners Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer aka the Duffer Brothers gave a logical explanation when it comes to the length of Stranger Things 5 episodes being comparatively shorter. "The only reason we don't expect to be as long is, this season, if you look at it, it's almost a two-hour ramp up before our kids really get drawn into a supernatural mystery. You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives," the Duffer Brothers explain about Stranger Things 4.

The Duffer Brothers point out how the kids are adapting to high school while Steve Harrington (Joe Kerry) is trying to find a date, amongst other things, none of which will be occurring in Stranger Things 5. However, if there's one thing that's going to be in common between Stranger Things Season 4 and Season 5, it's the finale episode. Stranger Things' series finale is going to be as long as a feature film: "We're more likely to do what we did here, which is to just have a 2.5 hour episode," the Duffer Brothers confessed.

As for what to expect from Stranger Things 5, it's that the characters will be picking up right where they were left off in the previous season, ready to hit the ground running (up that hill, all the pun intended!) The Duffer Brothers further shared that Season 5 is going to "feel really different" as the "characters are already going to be in action, they're already going to have a goal and a drive," carving out atleast a couple hours. "I'm sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer, it's going to be 'Return of the King'-ish with, like, eight endings," the Duffer Brothers teased in conclusion.

Leave it to the Duffer Brothers to up our evergrowing anticipation for Stranger Things 5, even more than was thought possible!

How excited are you for Stranger Things 5? What do you think will happen in the series finale of the cult show? Share your excitement and wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Finale: Major character deaths, Vecna's fate and more shocking moments