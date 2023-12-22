Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his next film; aims for 'age-realistic' portrayal
Shah Rukh Khan confirms that he will commence filming his next movie in March-April 2024. In this film, he will embrace an age-appropriate role, despite being the main protagonist. Read more!
Following the monumental success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the release of his latest film, Dunki. The movie has received enthusiastic reviews from both audiences and critics, enjoying a strong opening at the box office. Anticipation is high for the film's business to soar over the weekend, driven by positive word of mouth.
As fans celebrate the success of Dunki, their attention naturally turns to Shah Rukh Khan's next project. In a recent update, the actor revealed his plans to kick off filming for the upcoming project in March-April of the coming year.
Shah Rukh Khan confirms portraying an age-appropriate role in his next film
Shah Rukh Khan, in a recent interview with MBC while promoting Dunki in the Middle East, shared exciting details about his next film. The megastar revealed plans to commence shooting for the project in March-April 2024, signaling a much-anticipated return to the big screen within the next 12-15 months.
SRK also disclosed that his character in the upcoming film would be age-appropriate, even though he remains the central protagonist. This announcement delighted fans and cinema enthusiasts, as it promises a blend of the superstar's enduring charm with the depth of a more mature role.
While the Chennai Express actor has not officially disclosed any specifics regarding the cast or crew of his upcoming project, there is widespread speculation suggesting that his next film may feature his daughter, Suhana Khan. Pinkvilla was the first to report that King Khan is collaborating with Suhana on an action-packed thriller titled King. The film is slated to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, known for his work on Kahani, and Badla and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Entertainment.
Unlike SRK's past roles in Pathaan and Jawan, King promises a unique action experience. It features sleek execution and plenty of chase sequences. However, beneath the action lies an emotionally charged narrative with numerous twists and turns.
