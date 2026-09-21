Dupahiya Season 2: When and where to watch Gajraj Rao, Nirahua, Renuka Shahane unleash Dhadakpur chaos

More Chaos, More Crime, More Comedy that’s the heartbeat of Dupahiya Season 2. The trailer drops the same signature blend seen in Dhadakpur, promising bigger mischief, sharper one-liners, and a village whose patience wears thinner by the minute. As Gajraj Rao's character Banwari and kin brace for another round of mayhem, the outsized chaos feels earned, not contrived, thanks to the series’ cheeky premise and endearing cast.

When and where to watch Dupahiya Season 2?

Dupahiya Season 2 premieres October 1, 2026, on Prime Video in India and beyond. The trailer promises a return to why viewers fell in love with Dhadakpur: earnest heart, razor-sharp humor, and a cast that makes chaos feel charming. Will the village hold together, or crumble under the weight of its own hilarity?

Check out the release date post below:



About Dupahiya Season 2

The trailer sets up a familiar starting line Dhadakpur, once touted as India’s crime-free village, now grapples with rumors, superstition, and mounting chaos sparked by a new mobile tower on Banwari’s land. Roshini’s race against time to finish her SSC exam, albeit with Amavas by her side, adds energy that heightens every comic crisis. The question remains: can this town survive the next round of shenanigans, or will it crack under the pressure of increased stakes?

The ensemble is back with a twist. Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma reprise their roles, while Dinesh Lal Yadav popularly known as Nirahua joins the party, adding a fresh jolt to the town’s already tangled dynamics. The showrunners, Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, with Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg craft the misadventures that feel familiar yet new.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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