Dylan Wang, Jasper Liu, Song Weilong & more: 9 of the hottest Chinese drama actors you need to look out for

Chinese dramas are taking over the world and these Chinese actors are taking over our hearts.

Chinese dramas, just like Korean dramas are all the craze in the entertainment industry. As a matter of fact, C-Dramas, as they’re known more popularly, have always been very well-received in the Asian entertainment industry. Many Korean actors including some of our favourite ones even debuted for the first time in Chinese dramas before moving to K-Dramas and even today, many talented Korean celebrities work in C-Dramas.

Due to this cross over and of course, owing to the inherent charm of Chinese dramas, the world can’t help but fall for these dramas. With some of the cutest romance stories and period dramas to the most thrilling mystery narratives, C-Dramas have it all (and with more episodes!). As a bonus, the actors and actresses working in these dramas are nothing short of looking like actual gods and goddesses. It is therefore only a matter of time before C-Dramas take over the world! If you haven’t ventured into C-Dramas yet but are a fan of K-Dramas, allow us to initiate you into the fandom by introducing you to some of the hottest Chinese actors in the industry.

Here are 9 of the most popular and hottest C-DRAMA actors that you need to look out for:

Song Weilong

C-Dramas starring Song Weilong that Pinkvilla recommends:

Go Ahead, Find Yourself, In A Class Of Her Own

Jasper Liu

C-Dramas starring Jasper Liu that Pinkvilla recommends:

Triad Princess, Before We Get Married, When I See You Again

Bonus: Korean variety show ‘TWOGETHER’ starring Jasper Liu and Lee Seung Gi

Dylan Wang

C-Dramas starring Dylan Wang that Pinkvilla recommends:

Meteor Garden (2018), Ever Night: Season 2

Steven Zhang

C-Dramas starring Steven Zhang that Pinkvilla recommends:

Go Ahead, Skate Into Love, Young Blood

Li Xian

C-Dramas starring Li Xian that Pinkvilla recommends:

Go Go Squid, Sword Dynasty, Tientsin Mystic

Wang Yibo

C-Dramas starring Wang Yibo that Pinkvilla recommends:

My Strange Friend Season 1, The Untamed, Love Actually (2017)

Lin Yi

C-Dramas starring Lin Yi that Pinkvilla recommends:

Put Your Head On My Shoulder

Bonus: Chinese variety shows Happy Camp, Handsome Youth Society and Crazy Wardrobe Season 1.

Hu Yi Tian

C-Dramas starring Hu Yi Tian that Pinkvilla recommends:

A Love So Beautiful, Handsome Siblings, My Roommate Is A Detective

Huang Zitao

C-Dramas starring Huang Zitao that Pinkvilla recommends:

The Brightest Star In The Sky, A Chinese Odyssey: Love of Eternity, Hot Blooded Youth

