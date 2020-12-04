Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko shares health update after arm surgery; Says ‘a lot of my bones have fused together’

  1. Home
Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko recently took to Instagram to share an update on his health after his emergency arm surgery in July.
Dynamic Duo's Gaeko updated fans on the condition of his arm after his emergency surgery this past summer. On December 4, Gaeko shared the images below on his Instagram story along with the message, "Still, a lot of my bones have fused together." The x-ray image revealed the extent of the Dynamic Duo member's injury as well as the metal in his body. For the unversed, Kim Yoon-sung, known professionally as Gaeko is a South Korean hip hop recording artist. He and Choiza comprise the hip hop duo Dynamic Duo, which rose to fame upon the release of their debut album Taxi Driver in 2004. In 2015, he released his first solo album, Redingray.

 

If you didn’t know, this past July, the hip hop artist suffered a fracture in his right arm and underwent emergency surgery. He reassured fans via Instagram, stating, "I unexpectedly have a robot arm now. Thanks to good medical staff, the surgery went well." On July 29, Gaeko's agency Amoeba Culture stated, "Gaeko underwent an operation for a fracture in his right arm. He'll focus on treatment for the time being. We're sorry to trouble you."

 

Earlier in the day, the Dynamic Duo member's wife Kim Soo Mi expressed on Instagram, "I just realized how grateful I should be for my daily life when I saw my husband's white face after surgery. Please be careful not to get hurt, and take care of your health. Please pray for Gaeko's surgery to go well."

 

