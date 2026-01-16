Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko and wife Kim Su Mi announce divorce after 14 years of marriage: ‘Shared responsibility…’

One half of the Korean Hip-Hop duo, Dynamic Duo, Gaeko, has revealed his separation from his wife of 14 years, Kim Su Mi. On January 16, 2026, the two took to their individual Instagram accounts to share the update in their marital lives. After a long life as a couple, the two have decided to part ways while maintaining their status as parents to their two children, a son and a daughter.

Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko and Kim Su Mi cautiously share updates on their divorce

In a shocking revelation to the fans of the couple and especially the Dynamic Duo’s admirers, the two have announced their divorce, after seemingly living a happy and fulfilling marriage for the past almost a decade and a half. The rapper took to his social media account to share a short letter.

“Hello, this is Gaeko.

I’m sharing some personal news with a cautious heart.

After many long and thoughtful conversations, we decided last year to end our relationship as a married couple while continuing to respect each other’s lives.

As parents, we will take on shared responsibility for raising our children and continue to fulfill our roles to the end.

We kindly ask for your warm understanding and support.

Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Kim Su Mi wrote, “As this is a private matter, I am being cautious. We decided to conclude our marital relationship as a choice that respects each other’s lives.” She added her request to understand this time and advised people not to raise speculations or spread rumors. “Rather than excessive interest or hasty interpretations, I ask that you watch over us with a little warmth,” she said.

Kim Yoon Sung, aka Gaeko, and Kim Su Mi got married back in May 2011 and have welcomed two kids that they continue to raise as a family. They seem to have settled for joint custody of their children. The musician is a part of a Korean duo with Choiza (Choi Jae Ho), the team responsible for multiple hits in the domestic market.

