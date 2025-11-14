Dynamite Kiss Ep 1-2 Review: Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin bring rom-com fireworks back for fun watch

The latest romance comedy drama that’s up in our watchlist is none other than SBS TV’s Dynamite Kiss! With Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin in the lead roles, the expectations have always been high for the show. Following its premiere on November 12, the show is all set to air every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 pm KST domestically and internationally on Netflix.

Dynamite Kiss review

The show starts off on a slow pace, as the lives of the two leads are explored. However, it thankfully does not take too long to make them meet and have the very moment that frames the name of their show. A kiss takes place at the end of the first episode and beautifully brings in a shot that will become one of the favorites in its course. The Cindrella-like moment from Ahn Eun Jin is truly a K-drama classic and one that will never get old.

If there’s one thing that needs definite improvement, it’s the dialogue. Absolutely cringey and questionable words are spilled on multiple occasions, making us worry just how the actors managed to even utter those very words. We’re hoping things get better from here on out.

Among the two, Ahn Eun Jin fits in the role of Go Da Rim amazingly well. She plays the oldest daughter of the house character with despair and sorrow, filled in her eyes, but manages to flip into a charming woman like a switch. Meanwhile, Kong Ji Hyeok is mostly superficial, unable to blend into the successful tech bro as aptly and quickly.

What is the plot of Dynamite Kiss?

The show follows two people named Kong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong) and Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin) who meet unexpectedly and share a kiss of a lifetime. Soon after, she joins his company after lying about being married and having a kid on her resume, in order to be able to support her family. While lying about her personal life, she gets hired and joins the company that deals with baby products as an employee in the special team. One day, she suddenly kisses her boss, who believes that she’s indeed married and ends up confused as she begins developing feelings for him.

Dynamite Kiss cast

The actor lineup includes Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Mu Jun, and Woo Da Vi. Kim Mu Jun’s Kim Sun Woo is Go Da Rim’s neighbor and dear friend who has a son from a previous marriage. As a close friend, he agrees to portray himself as her fake husband. Meanwhile, Woo Da Vi plays Yoo Ha Young, the youngest daughter of a chaebol family (conglomerate). She gets arranged for a marriage with Kong Ji Hyeok, but ends up developing feelings for Kim Sun Woo.

