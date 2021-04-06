Dynamite sets RECORD with 32 weeks on Billboard Hot 100 chart, #BTSPAVEDTHEWAY trends on Twitter

Dynamite has set the record for the longest-running song on the chart by a Korean act. Read on to find out.

If Dynamite's lyrics are anything to go by, we can assure that the smash-hit pop-disco track is revelling in its own glory! BTS' Dynamite has broken so many records, that we have lost count of it already. Let us rewind a bit. Dynamite released on August 21, 2020, and crossed 100 million views within 24 hours of its release. Since then BTS' Dynamite has set a new Guinness World record for the most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube premieres. Dynamite also became BTS' first Single and first for a Korean group in history to be certified RIAA Double Platinum in the US (2,000,000 units).

Not just that, Dynamite became the fastest Korean group music video to make 950 million views on YouTube. Now, Dynamite is the longest-charting song by a Korean act in Billboard Hot 100 history! Yes, you read it right, Dynamite spends 32 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, surpassing PSY's record for Gangnam Style! Keywords like 'Dynamite Record Breaker' and 'BTS paved the way' have taken over top Twitter trends as ARMY celebrate BTS' massive success. Not just that, BTS is the first artist in iTunes history to have seven songs reach #1 in 100 total countries. The songs include Film Out, Filter, Moon, Dynamite, My Time, Moon, Black Swan and Your Eyes Tell.

Also, to add glory to BTS' existing celebrations, Leader RM's second mixtape Mono, which released back in 2018 is now officially the most charted album with number 1 in 121 countries on iTunes worldwide. This makes Namjoon the first and only artist in history to get 121 number one for an album.ARMY have been trending #RMono121Win on Twitter to celebrate this historic achievement. Congratulations to BTS!

